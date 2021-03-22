Roundup: Broome backs Carter / COVID-19 deaths / Cortana Mall comes down

Endorsement: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced her endorsement of Democratic state Sen. Troy Carter for the U.S. House of Representatives. Carter is seeking the 2nd Congressional District seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond. The district includes a portion of East Baton Rouge Parish. Carter is in a runoff election against Democratic state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson.

Topping 10,000: One year after Louisiana entered a statewide lockdown, the total number of deaths has surpassed 10,000, making it among the top causes of death in the state, WAFB-TV reports. In response to the news, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement calling it a grim milestone and encouraging prayers for families that have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Edwards also noted that more than 1 million Louisiana residents have started the vaccine process, and as of today, most adults in the state are eligible to receive the shots. See his statement.

Amazon moving in: The buildings that formerly made up the Cortana Mall began coming down today as workers clear space for the new Amazon distribution center, WBRZ-TV reports. Workers moved to demolish the buildings a little less than two weeks after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the rezoning of the property, giving Amazon’s contractor the go-ahead. Read the full story.