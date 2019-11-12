Roundup: Brightside roadwork / Ardoin’s rally appearance / Microsoft No.1 for ethics 

Traffic jams: Lane closures will continue this week as the DOTD works to widen the intersection of Nicholson and Brightside drives. According to a DOTD announcement, one lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. tonight through Friday. Construction is expected to continue through Nov. 22.

Gray area: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s appearance at President Donald Trump’s rally in Monroe last week is raising questions about whether he’s run afoul of state law barring the chief elections official from most political activity. Ardoin is running against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup in Saturday’s runoff election. Ardoin’s political adviser Lionel Rainey dismissed suggestions the secretary of state violated the law. Read the full story.

Fairness: Microsoft tops the list of companies Americans find to be most-ethical, according to a study released today by Forbes and non-profit Just Capital, which ranks publicly traded companies on their perceived ethics. Microsoft was followed NVIDIA, Apple, Intel and Salesforce.com. Tech companies scored high, in general, but Facebook was a notable exception, coming in at No. 149 despite tying for first in worker pay and eighth in other employee categories. See the full list.