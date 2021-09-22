Roundup: Bridge closed to trucks / Mary Bird Perkins / LSU 2022 football 

I-10: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that the eastbound left lane on the Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge at milepost 218 near I-310 South in St. Charles Parish will remain closed until damage from the fire that erupted Monday after an 18-wheeler crash is repaired. According to WAFB-TV, trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 North in LaPlace because truck traffic is closed at this location. All through traffic is advised not to use U.S. 61 because of the need for Hurricane Ida response. d

Radiation therapy: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center today announced it has made a $10 million investment to acquire an Elekta Unity System, which it will use to provide adaptive MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients. In 2022, Mary Bird Perkins will be one of six sites across the country, and the only in Louisiana, to offer the specialized radiation therapy. The Elekta system will allow oncologists to target tumors previously not treatable with radiation therapy.

Schedule is out: The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2022 schedules for all of its teams Tuesday evening. LSU’s fall 2022 matchups include a game against Southern University and a season opener against Florida State in New Orleans. See the Tigers’ full schedule from WBRZ-TV.