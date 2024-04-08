Roundup: Brian Kelly / Speedy Eats / Student debt

We’ll be there: LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly told reporters over the weekend that he could count on his hand the number of times he has been on the field for the playing of the National Anthem during his 33-year career. The response comes after Gov. Jeff Landry last week proposed that student athletes lose their scholarships if they are not present for the National Anthem. Read more from USA Today Network.

Unmanned drive-thru: Speed Bancroft is moving to expand his Speedy Eats brand with unmanned, drive thru retail stores. Bancroft estimates that the first unmanned outdoor drive-thru store will open in July in Baton Rouge. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Campaign promises: President Joe Biden is expected to announce the rollout of a new student debt forgiveness proposal that the White House believes is narrowly targeted enough to survive legal challenges. The plan, if finalized, would include a one-time cancellation of all accrued interest for 23 million borrowers. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.