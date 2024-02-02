Roundup: Brian Kelly / Capitol police / Pecue Lane

Eagle release: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly released a bald eagle treated by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital this morning on the levee near the vet school. The eagle arrived at LSU Vet Med on Oct. 30, 2023, with several injuries. Watch the video of Kelly and the eagle from the LSU vet school.

Familiar name: A leader has been chosen for the nascent Louisiana Capitol police force, and his last name is a familiar one in state politics. Terry Alario Jr. received the endorsement Thursday of the legislative Capitol Security Council to become the department’s first chief. He will oversee a force that could eventually grow to more than 20 officers. Alario is the nephew of former Senate President and House Speaker John Alario Jr. Read the full story from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Weekend closure: Officials are temporarily closing Pecue Road over the weekend to complete railroad crossing improvements, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Pecue Lane will be fully closed from 9 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, weather pending. WAFB-TV has the latest.