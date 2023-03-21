Roundup: BREW pitch deadline / US home sales / Flood control 

Applications open: Nexus Louisiana is currently accepting applications for its high-stakes pitch competition. The competition, similar in format to ABC’s popular show Shark Tank, with companies competing for investment commitments before a live audience, returns Friday, May 5 at the Manship Shaw Centre for the Arts. A $100,000 cash investment will be awarded to the winner courtesy of Innovation Catalyst and members of the Red Stick Angel Network. Applications are due March 29. Get more information.

February spike: Sales of previously owned homes rose 14.5% in February compared with January, according to a seasonally adjusted count by the National Association of Realtors. It was the first monthly gain in 12 months and the largest increase since July 2020, just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC has the full story.

Project updates: State lawmakers on a joint transportation committee on Monday reviewed programs at the Department of Transportation and Development in regard to flood control as well as airport and port construction. Read about the ongoing projects from The Center Square.