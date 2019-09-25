Roundup: BREW Pitch deadline extended / McDonald’s hiring / MovEBR meeting 

Ideas wanted: NexusLA has extended the application deadline for its high-stakes pitch competition to midnight Sept. 29. The pitch competition, which is part of the programming for BREW 2019, offers qualified companies the opportunity to win $100,000 in investment funding from a judging panel of accredited investors. Interested companies may apply online to pitch here.

Hiring spree: McDonald’s today launched a global hiring campaign, which is expected to employ more than 500 workers this fall in Baton Rouge and over 5,000 across the state of Louisiana, according to a company announcement. As part of the initiative, McDonald’s has unveiled its Apply Thru program, a voice-initiated application process that uses Amazon Alexa technology or Google Assistant, which takes people to the start of the hiring process when they ask how to get a job at McDonald’s.

Information: MovEBR is hosting an informational workshop for small business owners Thursday, Oct. 3rd at Delmont Gardens Branch Library at 5:30 p.m. The vision of MovEBR is to deliver transportation solutions that will move the region in a safe, sustainable manner and further enhance strong communities and economic growth.