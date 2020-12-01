Roundup: BREW pitch competition / US construction spending / Port Fourchon 

New deadline: Applications from qualified startup companies for the BREW High-Stakes Pitch Competition will now be accepted until midnight on Thursday, Dec 3, a 48-hour deadline extension. The competition will take place Jan. 21, with three finalist companies pitching head-to-head in front of a panel of judges and a limited in-person audience for a chance at a large investment prize pledged by a pool of accredited investors. Get more information here.

Surge: U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October, again on the strength of single-family homebuilding. The October gain follows a downward revision in September to a 0.5% decline from a previous estimate of a 0.3% gain, the Commerce Department reported today. August’s number was also revised significantly upward and spending in October was stronger than economists had expected. Read the full report.

Clearing channel: Port officials have begun clearing Port Fourchon’s Belle Pass shipping channel after sediments pushed into the waterway by hurricanes made the water too shallow for some vessels to pass safely. Work began last week after the Greater Lafourche Port Commission gave $2.1 million to get the project completed by Jan. 6, The Courier quoted the port’s executive director, Chett Chiasson, as saying. Officials expect the west side of the waterway, which ships use to travel from the port to the Gulf of Mexico oilfield, to be cleared within the next two weeks. Read the full story.