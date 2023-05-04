Roundup: BREW pitch / Angel Reese / Pennington partnership 

New location: Due to weather concerns, Nexus Louisiana is moving Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s high-stakes pitch competition on Friday from the rooftop of the Shaw Center to The Trademark on Third Street. Get more information about BREW’s events this week here. Read about who’s competing in the pitch competition from a recent Daily Report.

Security detail: During an appearance on daytime talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, LSU basketball star Angel Reese revealed that she and her teammates have had a hard time getting around Baton Rouge since their NCAA championship win, to the point where Reese has needed a security detail to attend class or even go to the grocery store. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Food waste: The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is working with Ohio State University to research ways to cut back on food waste nationwide, WBRZ-TV reports. It’s the result of a $2 million investment, which includes a $1 million grant awarded by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and a matching donation from The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation. Read more.