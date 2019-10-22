Roundup: BREW keynote / Mississippi Bridge locations / Bayou Teche’s Gumbo 

BREW: Walk-Ons Bistro and Bar founder Brandon Landry will be the keynote speaker at BREW 2019. The annual celebration of Louisiana entrepreneurs will be held Nov. 12-15, in and around downtown. Also speaking at the event will be Lubricity Labs founder Boyce Clark, Hanley Foods founder Richard Hanley and Laney King of the Crawfish App, among others. The event will also feature a high stakes pitch competition, where the winners will receive $100,000. See the website for the full BREW schedule.

Building bridges: The Capital Area Road and Bridge District, formed in 2018, met Monday at the State Capitol. While the agenda mostly focused on housekeeping items, the group says it plans to narrow down a location for a new Mississippi River Bridge in early 2020, according to WBRZ-TV. Right now, the district is working on hiring a project consultant. Interviews will take place in December. Read the full story.

Gumbo what?: Tony Chachere’s and Bayou Teche Brewing are introducing a new beer called the Gumbo Stout, made with Creole spices, for a limited time, WAFB-TV reports. The creators of the stout describe the flavor as having “roasted and smoky flavor from the roux and barley” with an infusion of Tony’s seasoning. Read the full story.