Roundup: Breeze Airways / Hotel sells / Vaccine incentives 

Coming to MSY: Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman this morning announced the newly launched airline will create an operations base at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Breeze Airways will spend $6.6 million at the airport, creating 261 new jobs. Neeleman, who founded JetBlue, launched his latest venture in the middle of the pandemic. Read more about how Neeleman got Breeze Airways off the ground in this feature from Inc.

Airport lodging: The 78-room Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham near the Baton Rouge airport was sold this week to a private investor out of Missouri for $3.45 million, according to an announcement from real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap. The California-based firm’s office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had the exclusive rights to market the hotel at 3444 Harding Blvd. This is the third Louisiana property sale the company has brokered.

Sweeter deal: Louisiana may soon offer financial incentives to residents who are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to boost the state’s vaccination rate. Gov. John Bel Edwards says his administration is discussing sweetening the pot for people who take the vaccine, but he wouldn’t go into details about what type of incentive might be in the works. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.