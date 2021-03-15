Roundup: Brees’ next step / Changes demanded at LSU / Gas prices climb

On to NBC: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees already has another career waiting for him after his Hall of Fame career in the NFL, WAFB-TV reports. Brees announced that he will be taking his talents to NBC Sports. Brees will work as an analyst for Football Night in America and will also be a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football. Read the full story.

Report response: Louisiana House and Senate members want to see LSU officials demonstrate change in the way sexual misconduct allegations are handled, and they want all of Louisiana’s college campuses following laws they passed in recent years to combat sexual assault and harassment, according to a new Associated Press analysis. The political fallout comes after the blistering independent review of how LSU handles such complaints was published two weeks ago. Read the analysis here.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89, but the lowest average price is still in Baton Rouge at $2.48 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel. See the report.