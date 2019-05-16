Roundup: BREC makes award finals / Taylor Energy leak / E-cigs under fire

Shortlist: The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, has named BREC a finalist for the 2019 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The award program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.

Cleanup: The Coast Guard says a newly installed containment system is collecting oil at the site of the 14-year-old Taylor Energy oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico The Coast Guard says the system is a “major milestone” in long-running efforts by the federal government to contain the leak. Read the full story.

Safety regulation: A federal judge is siding with public health groups suing the Food and Drug Administration to begin reviewing thousands of e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, ruling that the agency shirked its legal duty when it postponed reviewing all U.S. vaping products by several years. Read the full story.