Roundup: BRAC economic report / FCC broadband funding / Caesars Entertainment

Job gains: The Capital Region has notched two consecutive months of job growth, with government (+3,000) and professional services (+600) leading gains this month, according to the latest report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Compared to peer regions, Baton Rouge saw the second highest percent growth in its employment index during August. Read more about where the regional economy stands.

High-speed internet: Louisiana has been allocated $342 million by the Federal Communications Commission and another $177 million from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act to address broadband access issues across the state, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Specifically, the FCC is allocating the $342 million to 13 companies in Louisiana to provide broadband to 175,692 locations currently without high-speed internet access. Read the full story.

New theater: Caesars Entertainment and the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on theater and dining projects in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Atlantic City that will cost nearly $75 million. The companies plan to build a new theater at the Caesars Palace New Orleans as part of that casino’s $325 million renovation, to be open in 2024. Read more.