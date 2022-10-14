Roundup: BRCC / ExxonMobil project / Mortgage rates  

Grant writing: Baton Rouge Community College has been selected by Project Vision as one of 10 colleges to participate in a new program funded by the National Science Foundation that aims to help two-year colleges apply for grants and funding for new programs. Read more about the program.

Detractors: As has happened with past Louisiana industrial projects, several advocates for renewable energy are voicing opposition to ExxonMobil’s recently announced agreement to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Donaldsonville. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

20-year high: Mortgage rates are at their highest point since April 2002, chilling activity in the residential real estate sector, Axios reports. The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 6.92%, according to Freddie Mac. Just a year ago it hovered around 3%. Read the full story.