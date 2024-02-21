Roundup: BRAVE Cave / Interest rates / Government Street 

The latest: The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement today after a lawsuit was filed Tuesday with new allegations that an 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted last summer after he and his family were taken to the now-defunct “BRAVE Cave.” Read more from WAFB-TV.

Threatening progress: While Federal Reserve officials acknowledged in January that there had been “significant progress” in reducing U.S. inflation, some of the policymakers expressed concern that strong growth in spending and hiring could disrupt that progress. Read more from The Associated Press.

What do you think?: After Government Street was put on a “road diet” its medians have been in need of repair from vehicles hitting them. City-parish officials are now asking residents for their input on what should be done with the medians. Read more from WBRZ-TV.