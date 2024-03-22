Roundup: High-Stakes Pitch / Louisiana campaign funds / BRAVE Cave

In the money: Growth-minded entrepreneurs with a scalable business have an opportunity at a $100,000 investment. Applications are now being accepted for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High-Stakes Pitch Competition. Finalists will receive coaching and mentorship; a panel of judges will choose the winner. The final pitch competition will take place at Mid City Tower on Thursday, May 9. Deadline for applications is April 1. Get the qualifications and apply at celebratebrew.com/high-stakes-pitch.

Falling behind: House Republicans are trailing Democrats when it comes to campaign cash with little-known House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana at the helm, Bloomberg reports. In contrast to predecessor Kevin McCarthy, Johnson is struggling to build a donor network just months before the November election with his party’s narrow majority at risk. According to the Bloomberg report citing Federal Election Commission numbers, the National Republican Congressional Committee had raised $45.2M since the end of February; its Democratic counterpart, $59.2M. Johnson is stepping up meetings with donors, traveling to 50 cities in nearly 20 states. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.

BRAVE Cave inspection: A federal magistrate is allowing plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department and their attorneys today to inspect the BRAVE Cave, a warehouse allegedly used by some officers to interrogate, search and mistreat suspects. In the past months, several allegations of physical abuse taking place inside the warehouse have surfaced, prompting a criminal investigation into the facility and the Baton Rouge Police Department as a whole.