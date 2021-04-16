Roundup: BRAC webinar / Crawfish prices drop / Hiring increases

DOTD Q&A: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and CRISIS Executive Director Scott Kirkpatrick will participate in a webinar on the state of infrastructure in Louisiana, on Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. They will discuss priorities for potential major infrastructure funding at the state and federal level as well as legislative activity as it relates to improvements. Register for the event here.

By the pound: Crawfish prices across the area saw a big drop this week, falling to their lowest point since the start of the 2021 season. According to the WBRZ-TV Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish in the capital area is around $4.19 per pound. The average for live crawdads is $2.81, according to restaurants polled for the tracker. The average for boiled is a full 60 cents cheaper than it was last week.

Job gains: Hiring increased in 49 states including Louisiana in March, with large states such as California, Texas and New York adding the most jobs, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employers in leisure and hospitality, including at restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues, accelerated hiring. That allowed some of the hardest-hit states, such as Hawaii, to see strong job growth last month. See the report.