Roundup: BRAC webinar / COVID-19 tests / Board of Regents

Small business aid: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting a webinar April 7 with Dawn Starns McVea, senior state director for the NFIB. McVea will discuss the updates in small business provisions of the latest federal stimulus package and upcoming legislative activity in Louisiana as it relates to small businesses. Register for the event here.

Rapid results: U.S. health officials have authorized two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get rapid results. The move by the Food and Drug Administration is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home tests that many experts have advocated since the early days of the outbreak. The FDA says Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription. Read the full story.

New appointee: Gov. John Bel Edwards this week appointed Terrie P. Sterling of Zachary to the Louisiana Board of Regents. Sterling is the CEO of Terrie Sterling LLC health care management consulting and previously served as chief operating officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She will serve on the board at-large and replaces Marty Chabert, who recently resigned his seat. See the announcement.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Friday of this week, April 2. Daily Report will return Monday, April 5, Have a safe and happy holiday.