Roundup: BRAC vice president / 1983 flood settlement / Pot decriminalization 

Policy focus: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced that Brace “Trey” Godfrey has been hired to serve as the organization’s senior vice president of policy, starting June 7. Godfrey comes to BRAC from 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, where he served as executive director from 2018 to 2021. As senior vice president of policy, Godfrey will drive regional and state-level initiatives to create a more competitive region for business growth and talent development, particularly through the organization’s public policy and government affairs activity, BRAC says.

Senate balking: The Louisiana Senate leadership may be nixing a deal to pay hundreds of Tangipahoa Parish families and business owners who won an enormous legal judgment against the state over flooding in their community nearly 40 years ago, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration had been hoping to settle the $300 million judgment by paying out less than half of the amount due—$130 million—over the next five years. The House got on board with Edwards’ plan earlier this month, but the Senate leadership balked at that proposal Monday. Read the full story.

Bill advances: A bid to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use moved one step away from the governor’s desk today after a Louisiana Senate committee narrowly agreed to send the proposal to the full Senate for debate. The proposal by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, would make possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana— or a half-ounce—a misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $100, even for repeat offenses, and end the possibility of jail time. Read the full story.