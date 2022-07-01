Roundup: BRAC symposium / Lease sale / Road fatalities 

Dow speaker: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced that it will host its first Economic Inclusion Symposium on Aug.18. The half-day conference will take the place of BRAC’s annual diversity in business event, and it will feature a keynote presentation by Eunice Heath, Dow’s corporate director of sustainability. Get more information about the event.

Oil and gas: Energy companies bid more than $22 million to secure drilling rights on about 110 square miles of public lands in the Western U.S. on Thursday, during the first onshore oil and natural gas lease sales since President Joe Biden took office. Oil and gas produced from the new leases will be subject to a royalty rate of 18.75%. That’s up from 12.5% and the first royalty increase since the 1920s. Read the full story.

Near record: Louisiana is expected to have a near-record number of fatal crashes on its interstates in 2022, according to data from LSU. Based on the number of crashes so far this year, and last year’s significant increase in fatal car crashes, the state’s interstates are projected to have 149 fatal crashes this year accounting for 174 deaths. The projected total would be the highest since 2006. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, July 5.