Roundup: BRAC survey / Social media censorship / RIP Internet Explorer  

Music preferences: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released a survey to collect information on individuals’ music entertainment preferences. Responses will be compiled and shared with local music venues to help inform their future programming. The survey is open to the public through Friday, July 8, and can be completed here.

Online speech: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday filed a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and other federal officials for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor and suppress free speech. Read more about the motion from The Center Square.

Shutting down: A mainstay on the internet since 1995, Microsoft this week retired its signature web browser, Internet Explorer. Many said the browser was buggy and slow, but it was always there. Microsoft’s decision sparked hundreds of online jokes and commentary. Read more about the famed browser from The New York Times.