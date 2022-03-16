Roundup: BRAC strategic plan / Fed rate hike / Delayed retirement 

Goals: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is unveiling its new strategic plan this afternoon at an event hosted at Red Stick Social from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. BRRAC’s new five-year regional strategic plan will include its flagship goals and an updated purpose statement. Today’s event wil include remarks from BRAC President Adam Knapp, music by the Rewind Brass Band and other entertainment Preregistration for the event closed March 11, but walk-up registration will be accepted. The event is $15 for BRAC investors and $30 for anyone else.

Interest rates: The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that has followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses. Read the full story.

Thinking twice: As inflation rises, many Americans are shifting life milestones including retirement. Some 13% of Gen Xers and baby boomers say they have postponed or considered delaying plans to leave the workforce due to soaring costs, CNBC reports. That’s according to a survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, showing a cross-generational wave of Americans canceling or postponing major events due to rising prices. Read more.