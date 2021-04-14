Roundup: BRAC speaker / Coach Orgeron / Oil demand

Keynote: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced that Christine Cruzvergara, vice president of the rapidly growing technology startup Handshake, will serve as keynote speaker at its May 5 Signature Speaker event presented by IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank. In addition to the keynote, BRAC will make an announcement about its regional Handshake partnership and provide an update on its progress with LSU and Southern University to promote Handshake as a resource to local businesses. Details and registration are available at brac.org/events.

ICYMI: LSU is adjusting its recruiting strategies while the university is under scrutiny amid the Title IX scandal. Head football coach Ed Orgeron is not giving many details about how the Title IX investigation has impacted the recruitment of future football players, WBRZ-TV reports. When asked about how concerns over instability within the athletics department might affect football prospects, Orgeron kept his answer vague. See the interview here.

Estimates rise: The International Energy Agency bolstered forecasts for global oil demand this year as the economy recovers from the pandemic, and said that a lingering glut in supplies is clearing, according to The Houston Chronicle. The IEA boosted estimates for this year’s growth in oil consumption by 230,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million amid a stronger outlook for the U.S. and China. That puts the world on track to recover about two-thirds of the demand lost last year. Read the full story.