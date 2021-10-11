Roundup: BRAC series / Louisiana schools / Gasoline prices 

Cybersecurity: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting two webinars this week, one on Tuesday featuring cybersecurity and how businesses can prevent attacks, and another on Thursday—the last of a three-part series about planning for after the pandemic. Register here for the cybersecurity webinar, which will feature Noah Boudreaux, general manager of VENYU Solutions. Register here for the planning webinar, which will discuss what determines a company’s value and what banks are looking for in loan applications.

Quarantine: State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s decision to contradict the COVID-19 quarantine guidance of public health officials is creating sharp divides in Louisiana’s school districts, which already were a hotbed of disputes over how to handle coronavirus infections, according to a new Associated Press analysis of a dozen larger Louisiana school systems. Brumley is no longer suggesting schools send home asymptomatic students who have come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Read the full story.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon. That’s $1.07 more than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels. Read more.