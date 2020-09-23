Roundup: BRAC program / EPA grants / Shareholder meetings 

Keeping graduates: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, LSU and Southern University are announcing tomorrow a new collaborative program to retain graduates in the region. The program aims to connect students to career opportunities through internships, and to implement a data tracking strategy to measure progress.

LSU a recipient: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced that LSU is among 42 organizations across 39 states selected to receive grant funding totaling $9.3 million to support pollution prevention. These grants will fund projects that provide businesses and other facilities with information, training, and tools to help them develop and adopt cost-effective changes in production, operation, and use of materials to reduce costs and the use of water, energy, and other natural resources.

Investor policies: The Securities and Exchange Commission raised the bar today for investors to submit resolutions for a vote at company shareholder meetings, in a move that critics said would chill corporate democracy, The Wall Street Journal reports. Commissioners voted 3-2 to pass a final rule requiring shareholders to hold $25,000 stock for a year, up from $2,000 currently, in order to submit proposals for a vote at annual meetings. The threshold will fall to $15,000 after two years of ownership and back to $2,000 after three years. Read the full story.