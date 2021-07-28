Roundup: BRAC on drainage funding / St. George court date / Ochsner partnership 

Metro Council vote: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released an opinion piece and analysis of city-parish funding ahead of the Metro Council’s vote this evening on a proposal to rededicate roughly $5.7 million in tax dollars from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system and the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control district to pay for badly needed drainage projects. “Considering the crucial role that libraries play in supporting literacy and education, creating learning opportunities, offering digital tools and devices, and providing community gathering spaces, we would be remiss to hamstring the ability of our Library System to continue to deliver upon its mission with excellence,” writes Trey Godfrey, BRAC senior vice president of policy. See the BRAC analysis here.

January: An attorney representing East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says a trial for the lawsuit filed by the mayor in order to fight the incorporation of the prospective city of St. George is “tentatively” set to begin in January 2022. Both sides of the lawsuit met in a pretrial conference today. Mary Olive Pierson, who represents Broome, says the judge has set another pretrial conference for Nov. 30, WAFB-TV reports. Read more about the lawsuit from a recent Daily Report.

High school sports: Ochsner Health System and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association have agreed to a five-year partnership in which Ochsner will be the title sponsor for all 21 of LHSAA’s annual championship events, provide health care training and education for LHSAA member programs, and develop curriculum support for student-athletes interested in pursuing careers in health care and sports medicine.