Roundup: Flood talk / Website outages / NFL coronavirus policy  

Stormwater update: BRAC’s Monthly Lunch on Aug. 19 at the Main Library on Goodwood will feature an update on work toward the East Baton Rouge Stormwater Master Plan. Bryan Jones and Melissa Kennedy with HNTB will discuss how the parish’s 11 watersheds, flood risk models and resident-provided 311 data are being incorporated into a holistic, dynamic tool for more resilient planning. Get more information.

Offline: Another massive internet outage along the East Coast struck significant online platforms today, causing the high-traffic websites of companies such as Amazon, Airbnb, FedEx and Delta Air Lines to go dark, The Washington Post reports. The cause of the outage, the latest major internet outage this summer, was linked to Akamai Technologies, the global content delivery network based in Massachusetts. Read the full story.

No rescheduling: The National Football League plans to operate as normally as possible for the upcoming 2021 season and has told teams they will forfeit games and lose money if COVID-19 outbreaks occur due to unvaccinated players. In a memo obtained by CNBC, the NFL informed team executives and head coaches that it doesn’t plan to reschedule games as it did during the 2020 season due to outbreaks. Instead, the league wrote, “postponements will only occur if required by government authorities, medical experts, or at [NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s] discretion.” Read the full story.