Roundup: BRAC issues survey / Candidate forum / US home prices inch up  

Airport info: BRAC and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport are gathering data related to air travel among the business community to inform efforts about securing new direct air service. BRAC has issued an anonymous survey, which closes on Friday. See the survey here.

Open for questions: Southern University will host a Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on campus. Candidates for all statewide offices, area candidates for the Louisiana House and Senate, East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court and more have been invited to participate. After candidates introduce themselves, they will take questions from the audience. The event is free and open to the public.

Crawling: U.S. home prices rose in July from a year earlier by the smallest amount in seven years, as modest sales are forcing sellers to keep costs in check. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index moved up 2% in July from a year ago, down from a 2.2% annual gain in June. Several formerly hot housing markets, such as Seattle and San Francisco, have noticeably cooled this year. Home sales have picked up in recent months but remain modest. Read the full report.