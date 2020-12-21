Roundup: BRAC in 2020 / Media corrections / Worker retraining 

Accomplishments: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its key accomplishments for this year. “In a year of incredible uncertainty, BRAC emerged as a reliable and trusted source of information and support for the regional business community,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC in a prepared statement. “Our team was nimble, focused, and effective, and I think illustrated the critical role that chambers and economic development organizations play in the strength of a community—in good years, and in difficult ones.” See the list of accomplishments.

Voting machine allegations: Newsmax, Fox Business and Fox News have begun airing corrections and clarifications to allegations of election fraud involving Smartmatic and Dominion following legal threats by the two voting machine companies, Axios reports. Defamation lawsuits could prove to be very costly, especially for fledgling networks like Newsmax and OAN that are trying to lure investors, and the corrections may not be enough to ward off settlements. Read the full story.

Coronavirus aid: Louisiana is on track to retrain 5,000 workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic for other skilled positions by April, according to leaders with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. The retraining program, called Reboot Your Career, is being offered at all 12 of the state’s community and technical colleges, Southern University in Shreveport and LSU-Eunice, and is funded by $10 million in federal coronavirus aid approved by Congress earlier this year. Read the full story.