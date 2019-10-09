Roundup: BRAC economic development event / US job openings report / Hotel construction starts

Summit schedule: BRAC today announced the agenda for its upcoming Statewide Economic Development Summit, to be held Oct. 22-23 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. The full agenda is available here. Presentations from national and local speakers will spotlight best practices and big ideas for the future of economic development. Event registration is Dao for $260 for an individual ticket and $2,600 for a table of ten.

Openings fall: U.S. job openings fell 1.7% in August and hires edged down, according to the latest Labor Department report. Employers advertised 7.1 million available jobs in August, down from 7.2 million available jobs in July. Job openings reached a peak of 7.6 million last November but have fallen by about 500,000 since then.

Breaking ground: A permit for construction of a new 41,000-square-foot hotel off Siegen Lane, behind TJ Ribs, has been granted. The hotel, owned by Siegen Retail LLC, will feature 90 rooms in a four-story building, as well as an outdoor pool. Patel Construction is serving as the contractor on the project.