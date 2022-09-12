Roundup: BRAC canvas trip / Health care system / Consumer sentiment 

Agenda set: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released the agenda for its eleventh Regional Canvas Benchmarking Workshop, which will take place Nov. 2-4 in Greenville, South Carolina. The workshop is an effort by BRAC, in conjunction with the mayor’s office, in which business and community leaders travel to a peer metro area and learn how the destination city has addressed policy issues that are also important to the Capital Region. See the agenda and get more information about the trip.

No satisfaction: A majority of adults in the U.S. say that health care is not handled well in the country, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals that public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it is generally handled well. Only 12% say it is handled extremely or very well. Read the full story.

Feeling better: Consumer sentiment, which hit rock bottom in June, has begun inching up in recent weeks, according to The Washington Post. Gas prices are down, decades-high inflation appears to be easing. And at the same time, Americans are making small changes—buying meat in bulk, for example, or shifting more of their shopping to discount chains—suggesting that many families are learning to deal with higher prices. Read more.