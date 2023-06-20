Roundup: BRAC business accelerator / Lawsuit against Google / Housing starts 

Applications open: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today opened applications for its second cohort of the Drive Minority Business Accelerator. The program is designed for minority business owners in the Capital Region who want to take their business to the next level. The yearlong program will begin in September. Get more information online.

Ad practices: Gannett, the parent company of USA Today Network and several Louisiana newspapers, has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The suit claims that Google unlawfully holds a monopoly in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space, resulting in less revenue for publishers. Read more.

On the rise: U.S. single-family homebuilding surged in May to its highest level in more than a year and permits issued for future construction also climbed, suggesting the housing market may be turning a corner after getting clobbered by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Read more from Reuters.