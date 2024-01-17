Roundup: BRAC board / Retail sales / Overdraft fees 

New leadership: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced officers for its 2024 Board of Directors. David Mullens, Louisiana market president for Capital One Bank, will continue to serve as chair of the board. See the rest of the board.

Shopping trends: Americans stepped up their spending at retailers in December, closing out the holiday shopping season and the year on an upbeat tone and signaling that people remain confident enough to keep spending freely. Retail sales accelerated 0.6% in December from November’s 0.3% increase, the Commerce Department reported today. Read more.

White House proposal: The cost to overdraw a bank account could drop to as little as $3 under a proposal announced by the White House, the latest effort by the Biden administration to combat fees it says pose an unnecessary burden on American consumers, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck. The change could potentially eliminate billions of dollars in fee revenue for the nation’s biggest banks, which were gearing up for a battle even before Wednesday’s announcement. Read more.