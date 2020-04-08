Roundup: BRAC awards / Coronavirus guidelines / Tariff concerns 

Honors: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced recipients of its annual awards, traditionally conferred at the organization’s annual meeting, which has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Award recipients include Cheri M. Ausberry, customer service manager for Entergy Customer Service; Brooks Lawley, commercial real estate agent with The Hammett Group at NAI Latter & Blum 2019; Randy Cangelosi, partner with Kean Miller LLP; Elifin Realty; Great River Industries; and Pennington Biomedical Research Center Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Program. See the full announcement.

Baby steps: In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration could relax coronavirus guidelines as early as this afternoon to make it easier for Americans who have been exposed but have no symptoms to return to work, particularly those in essential jobs. Read the full story.

Public worry: Concern about President Trump’s tariffs on U.S imports grew to record high levels among Americans last month, particularly as more lost their jobs and concern about the novel coronavirus increased, Axios reports. About seven in 10 people said they were at least somewhat concerned about tariffs in March, according to the latest survey from CivicScience provided first to Axios. Read the full story.