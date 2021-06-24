Roundup: BRAC award / Eviction moratorium / L’Auberge Casino

Last week to apply: Applications for BRAC’s Diversity Star Award close Wednesday, June 30. The award spotlights regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion as a business imperative. The application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Awards will be presented at BRAC’s Diversity in Business event presented by Taylor Porter on Aug. 11. Apply here.

Deadline extension: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed an extension to the eviction moratorium further preventing the eviction of tenants unable to pay rent, WBRZ-TV reports. The moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, is now extended through July 31. This is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

Gold medal: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge today announced that chef Jesus Arguelles, lead chef at Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, has brought home the gold medal in the meat and poultry category of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience Culinary Awards. This is L’Auberge Baton Rouge’s first gold medal in a NOWFE competition. The award was presented at NOWFE’s Grand Tasting Saturday Afternoon event June 12.