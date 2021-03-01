Roundup: Bonnet Carre Spillway / Voting machine search / Tony Spell

Traffic jam: Traffic is slowed on Interstate 10 westbound from New Orleans due to an accident at milepost 213, over the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. All lanes are now open, but as of 3 p.m. the roads were still congested.

New objection: Another elections technology firm is objecting to the terms of Louisiana’s voting machine search, accusing the secretary of state of trying to manipulate the bid process to benefit its current contractor and raising echoes of the dispute that derailed efforts to get new machines three years ago. Election Systems and Software filed a formal protest with Louisiana’s procurement office about the criteria that Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state’s top elections official, is using to replace 10,000 Election Day and early voting machines. ES&S successfully disputed Louisiana’s last voting machine search in 2018, scuttling a contract award to Dominion and causing Ardoin to redo the replacement work. Read the full story.

Deal offered: A deal is on the table for Central pastor Tony Spell to put his legal troubles behind him, WAFB-TV reports. In court Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore informed the court that his office would drop all charges against Spell if the pastor would plead ‘no contest’ to just one of the charges he faces. Spell was arrested last year and accused of six counts of violating the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions by having too many people gathered inside his church for various services. Spell’s attorney is currently asking the First Circuit to rule on the constitutionality of the governor’s order before considering Moore’s plea offer. Read the full story.