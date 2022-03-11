Roundup: ‘Bomb cyclone’ / Gasoline prices / New EPA rules 

Winter storm: A powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend, forecasters said Friday. With snowfall totals ranging from about 4 inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi to about 13 inches in northern Maine, the storm could cause travel problems and power outages, though it is expected to be milder in south Louisiana. The system is referred to by some as an ominous-sounding “bomb cyclone.” Read more.

Changing habits: A survey by AAA indicates that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits. Of the drivers surveyed, 80% say they will drive less to save on fuel. One-third of adult drivers under the age of 35 say they are open to carpooling, and 68% of drivers over the age of 35 say they would rather save by combining errands. Read more about the survey from WAFB-TV.

Plant emissions: The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a federal plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution they can’t control. The plan announced today is intended to help more than two dozen states meet “good neighbor” obligations under the federal Clean Air Act. Read more.