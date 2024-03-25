Roundup: Boeing CEO / Southern University / Stormy weather

Stepping down: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024 as part of a broad management shake-up. Board Chair Larry Kellner won’t stand for reelection this year, and Stan Deal, CEO of the commercial airplane unit, is out, effective immediately. Boeing executives have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators and customers over quality control problems. Read more from CNBC.

Public center: Southern University has been designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The public center is in the John B. Cade Library on Southern’s Baton Rouge campus.

Severe threat: A line of showers and storms are expected to precede a cold front approaching the region Monday afternoon. Forecasters are predicting that a few storms may become strong to severe. Read more from WVLA-TV.