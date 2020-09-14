Roundup: Boeing and Southern / Online MBAs / Amazon order surge 

Partnership: Boeing and Southern University have signed an 18-month NASA Mentor-Protege agreement to work together on NASA’s Space Launch System program, Southern announced today. Boeing will provide tactical business and technical support to Southern University as part of the agreement. The NASA-sponsored Mentor-Protege Program pairs large companies with eligible small businesses and minority-serving institutions to help them successfully compete for larger, more complex contracts. See the full announcement.

Shifting gears: Online MBAs are gaining traction during the coronavirus era as more U.S. business schools seek new students and some wonder if their traditional full-time and on-site MBA programs will survive, The Wall Street Journal reports. The shift to online programs comes as business schools look for new ways to attract students as MBA programs reckon with several years of declining applications. Schools are also facing the potential loss of some international students, a major source of revenue, because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and worries about the availability of visas under the Trump administration. Read the full story.

Hiring spree: Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said this morning that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon reported record profit and revenue between April and June as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies. It already had to hire 175,000 workers earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill. Read the full story.