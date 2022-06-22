Roundup: Bob Dean arrested / Oil spill fine / Electric vehicles 

Multiple counts: Bob Dean, the owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes whose residents suffered in squalid conditions after being evacuated to a warehouse as Hurricane Ida approached last year, was arrested today, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced. Dean, 68, faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice, the attorney general said in a news release. Read more.

Houston firm: A Houston dredging company has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for an oil spill that occurred when a subcontractor cut through an oil pipeline during barrier island restoration work off Louisiana in 2016. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, which describes itself as the nation’s largest dredging company, was sentenced last Thursday for violating the Clean Water Act, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans. Read the full story.

Annual road fee: Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, hybrid and electric vehicle owners in Louisiana will have to pay an annual road fee to cover the state’s shrinking fuel tax revenue as automotive manufacturers continue phasing out the internal combustion engine. The new fees are $60 for each hybrid and $110 for each electric vehicle registered in the state. Read more about the new fee from Louisiana Illuminator.