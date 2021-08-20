Roundup: Blues festival canceled / Construction employment / Eviction moratorium

COVID blues: Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation today announced that the 2021 edition of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival slated for Sept. 18 will not take place as planned due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. The Blues Heritage Awards slated for Thursday, Sept. 16, has also been postponed. The event’s organizers say in the announcement that they hope to host the festival in April 2022.

Below pre-pandemic peak: Construction employment in July remained below the levels reached before the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020 in 36 states, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Louisiana recorded the largest percentage loss at 15.3%, or 21,000 jobs. See the analysis.

Upheld: A federal appeals court on Friday allowed a federal COVID-19-related pause on evictions to remain in place, setting up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia real estate agents to block the eviction moratorium reinstated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month. The panel said the appeals court had rejected a similar bid and a lower court also declined to overturn the moratorium. Read the full story.

