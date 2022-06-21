Roundup: Bluehenge Capital / College savings / Amazon leadership

Private equity: Baton Rouge-based private equity and private credit investment firm Bluehenge Capital Partners today announced it has obtained its Small Business Investment Company License and conducted its initial closing of its second fund. Bluehenge says it has raised $180 million in funding commitments for its latest fund, bringing its total assets under management to more than $360 million. Bluehenge’s investment strategy for its second fund focuses on debt and equity investments in businesses across a wide range of industries.

Crypto: More than 80% of parents who are saving for their children’s college tuition say they’ve invested in cryptocurrency, according to a recent survey of 1,250 parents conducted by education research firm Intelligent.

New CEO for retail: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy today named a new head for the company’s troubled retail business, which is dealing with a glut of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic. Doug Herrington will become CEO of Amazon’s consumer division, which will now be called Worldwide Amazon Stores, Jassy said in a note to employees. Read more.