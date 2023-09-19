Roundup: Blue Ribbon schools / Wall Street tech / Amazon hiring 

National honors: Schools in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes were among the nine across Louisiana that received National Blue Ribbon honors this week. Saint Joseph’s Academy and Saint Luke’s Episcopal both made the cut in Baton Rouge. In Denham Springs, Juban Parc Elementary School, was also honored. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

AI in finance: Morgan Stanley has officially kicked off the generative AI era on Wall Street. The bank plans to announce next week that the assistant it created with OpenAI’s latest generative AI software is “fully live” for all financial advisers and their support staff. Read the full story from CNBC.

Holiday jobs: Amazon said today that it will hire 250,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, a 67% jump compared to last year. Target announced separately it will add nearly 100,000 seasonal roles during the holidays, the same as did last year. Read the full story.