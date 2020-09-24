Roundup: Blue Ribbon schools / Mortgage rates rise / Home listings drop 

Scholastic honors: Ten schools across Louisiana have received this year’s National Blue Ribbon designation, including two in Baton Rouge. The program recognizes schools for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students. Catholic High School and Saint Jude the Apostle school were both designated.

Slight uptick: U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose slightly this week but remain at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.90% from 2.87% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.64%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, to 2.40% from 2.35% last week. Low interest rates have made demand for housing even stronger, but supply remains scarce. Read the full report.

Inventory gap: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, nearly 400,000 fewer homes have been listed compared to last year, leaving a gaping hole in the U.S. housing inventory, according to realtor.com’s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Sept. 19. As a result, home prices are accelerating at double last year’s pace while homes sell 12 days faster than last year, on average. See the full report.