Roundup: Bioeconomy / Allergy capitals / Railroad grant

New industry: Louisiana has landed its first Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zone site, in Richland Parish, for woody biomass. U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., and others say the designation will attract new industry and jobs to produce renewable biofuel to power combustion engines. Read more from USA Today Network.

We’re No. 12: Baton Rouge was listed No. 12 on The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2024 Allergy Capitals report. The report ranks the 100 most populous cities in the contiguous U.S. by their tree, grass and weed pollen scores; over-the-counter allergy medicine use; and the availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists. Read the full report.

Connecting cities: The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday it will award Louisiana up to $400,000 in grant money for the Southern Rail Commission’s Rail-Ready Project’s plan to connect multiple Southern cities and states via rail—including Baton Rouge to New Orleans. With the grant, the SRC will provide a 50% match in funding. Learn more about the grant.