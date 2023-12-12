Roundup: Billy’s Boudin / Consumer prices / Wyndham Hotels 

Now shipping: Billy’s Homemade Boudin and Cracklins, a Cajun meat market with locations in Opelousas, Lafayette, Krotz Springs and Scott, is going to start shipping its famous boudin to customers across the country. Read more about the change from WBRZ-TV.

Mixed bag: U.S. inflation ticked down again last month, with cheaper gas helping further lighten the weight of consumer price increases in the U.S. At the same time, the latest data on consumer inflation showed that prices in some areas—services such as restaurants, used cars and auto insurance—continued to rise uncomfortably fast. Read more.

Hostile takeover: Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts after attempts to reach a deal with the hotel chain were rebuffed. Choice Hotels said this morning that its exchange offer remains the same as its last bid, which was $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock per Wyndham share, putting the value of the deal at about $8 billion. Read more.