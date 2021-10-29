Roundup: Big Oil rebound / Wage hikes / Consumer spending 

Quarterly profits: Big oil companies are generating their biggest cash flows in years and heeding investor calls to return it to shareholders instead of using it to drill, The Wall Street Journal reports. The two largest U.S. oil companies, ExxonMobil and Chevron, reported this morning their most profitable quarterly earnings since before the onset of the global pandemic. The industry is reaping the rewards of resurgent commodity prices—U.S. crude prices have topped $80 a barrel this month for the first time since 2014. Read the full story.

Pay raises abound: Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs. Pay increased 1.5% in the third quarter, the Labor Department said this morning. That’s up sharply from 0.9% in the previous quarter. The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market. Read more.

Slowing down: American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation. At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last month from a year earlier. Sharply rising prices, in part a result of supply shortages, have imposed a growing burden on American households. For months, annual inflation has remained far above the modest annual rates of 2% or less that prevailed before the pandemic recession. Read the full story.