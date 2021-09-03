Roundup: Biden’s visit / Football grid of shame / Service job growth 

First glimpse: President Joe Biden may have gotten his first glimpse at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida even before he landed in Louisiana on Friday, with blue tarps covering shredded roofs of houses and uprooted trees visible as Air Force One approached New Orleans. In advance of his trip, the president called for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country. Read more about the president’s visit.

Bad behavior: College football returns in full force this week after a brief appetizer last weekend during “Week Zero.” Plenty remains the same despite the pandemic and new name and image likeness policy. The Wall Street Journal Sports Grid of Shame is back after a one-year hiatus to help solve an always complex equation: How good your team is on the field versus how badly it behaves off it. LSU currently sits in the bottom right corner of the grid, ranking high in both the “embarrassing” and “powerhouse” measurement. See the grid here.

Slowing: Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July. The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries decreased to a reading of 61.7 in August after hitting a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. Read the full story.