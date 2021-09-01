Roundup: Biden visit / Oil production / US deaths elevated 

Surveying destruction: President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The president will check in on recovery efforts and Cassidy says Louisiana’s congressional delegation will ask that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Gradual increases: The OPEC oil producers’ cartel and allied non-member countries led by Russia signed off Wednesday on gradually increasing production as the global economy and demand for fuel continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The group fended off pressure from the U.S. to move faster in restoring production cuts made during the pandemic and potentially ease costs at the pump for American drivers. Read the full story.

Mortality rates: The federal government expects U.S. mortality rates to be elevated by 15% over pre-pandemic norms in 2021 and not return to normal levels until 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the trustees of the Social Security and Medicare programs, The Washington Post reports. More than 639,000 Americans have died during the coronavirus pandemic that began in early 2020. Read the full story.